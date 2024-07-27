Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBSFY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

