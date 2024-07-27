Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

