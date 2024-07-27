Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
