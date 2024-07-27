Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Shares Down 0%

Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 61,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 12,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.