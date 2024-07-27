UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,100 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 832,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,036.8 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

UNCFF stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

