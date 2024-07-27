Unilever (NYSE:UL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $60.26 and last traded at $60.12, with a volume of 293591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus upped their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

