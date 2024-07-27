Unilever PLC (ULVR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 36.96 on September 6th

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.96 ($0.48) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Unilever Stock Up 1.5 %

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,741 ($61.32) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,174.77, a PEG ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,680.50 ($47.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,741 ($61.32). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,386.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,093.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($47.85) to GBX 4,000 ($51.73) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($64.15) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($59.49) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

