Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $259.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.75.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $240.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,162,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 35.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

