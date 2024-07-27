Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $240.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.90 and its 200 day moving average is $238.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $8,237,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.