UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,781,000 after buying an additional 858,890 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $13,546,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Navient by 90.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,969 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Navient Trading Up 2.2 %

NAVI stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

