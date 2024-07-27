UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.88.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $492.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $563.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.75.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

