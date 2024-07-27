UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 20,944 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $24,160,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,800,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CarGurus by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 198,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CARG stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

