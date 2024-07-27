UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

