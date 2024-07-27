UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $391,000 in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. Analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

