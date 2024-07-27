UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $395,000 in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $73.26 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $74.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

