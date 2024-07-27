UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $437,000 in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $828.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

