UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $447,000 in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,551 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 94,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

