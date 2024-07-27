UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 3,480.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Schrödinger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.51. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrödinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.