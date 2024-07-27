UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,356 Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 5.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,399,000 after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,487,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Palomar by 3.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 160,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 1,940.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,745 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $549,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,674,001.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,930.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,674,001.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $93.51.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

