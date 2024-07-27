UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 84,695 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on B. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Barnes Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

