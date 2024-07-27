UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,059,000 after purchasing an additional 450,685 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $3,599,000. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 109,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 292,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,205. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.