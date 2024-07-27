United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,149,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of United Bankshares worth $506,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in United Bankshares by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 47,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

United Bankshares Stock Up 2.6 %

UBSI stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

