United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

