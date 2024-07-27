United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $873.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $785.00 to $873.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $651.20.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.3 %

URI opened at $752.21 on Friday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $664.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

