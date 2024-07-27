United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.5 %

UUGRY opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.7807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.