Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UHS. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.14.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $213.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $214.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.59 and a 200 day moving average of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

