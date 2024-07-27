Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $219.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $162.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of UHS opened at $213.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.59 and a 200 day moving average of $173.84. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $214.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

