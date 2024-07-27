Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Trading Down 12.7 %

OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

