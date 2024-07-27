Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Trading Down 12.7 %
OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.45.
About Universal Media Group
