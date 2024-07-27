UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get UOL Group alerts:

UOL Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. UOL Group has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

About UOL Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.