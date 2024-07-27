US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after acquiring an additional 670,164 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 70,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $113.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

