US Bancorp DE Buys 1,267 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

