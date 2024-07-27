US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

