US Bancorp DE Has $355,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.77. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

