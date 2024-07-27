US Bancorp DE Has $356,000 Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 200.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $4,415,000. Long Walk Management LP grew its stake in AppFolio by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Oberndorf William E acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,020,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $12,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,003,082.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,716,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,003,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,444 shares of company stock valued at $31,124,559 over the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $230.95 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

