US Bancorp DE Has $361,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.