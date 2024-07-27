US Bancorp DE Has $364,000 Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,535,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,611,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,333,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,678 shares of company stock valued at $26,102,844 in the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRDO opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -158.78 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

