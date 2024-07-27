US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,672 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

