US Bancorp DE Purchases 272 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 38.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 328.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

