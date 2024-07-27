US Bancorp DE Sells 1,814 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Primo Water by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Primo Water by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

