US Bancorp DE Sells 229 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRX opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -324.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

RRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

