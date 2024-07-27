US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,403 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in US Foods were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get US Foods alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.