US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
US Nuclear Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UCLE opened at $0.00 on Friday. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About US Nuclear
