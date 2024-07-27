US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UCLE opened at $0.00 on Friday. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About US Nuclear

Featured Stories

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

