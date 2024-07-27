VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 521 ($6.74) and last traded at GBX 521 ($6.74). 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.52).

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The firm has a market cap of £539.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,108.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 496.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 454.32.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4,255.32%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

