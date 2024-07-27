Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $3,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTN opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average is $205.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

