Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.