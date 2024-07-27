Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.07.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.
In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
