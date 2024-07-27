Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Valley National Bancorp worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 612,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 259,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

VLY stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.