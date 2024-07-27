Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $302.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.23. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $307.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1,606.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 58.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 54,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,740,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

