Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 343,334 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Independence Realty Trust worth $528,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $19.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.