Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Glaukos worth $500,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $28,807,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $15,065,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 127.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,392.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock worth $2,411,171. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Glaukos Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.61. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $126.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

