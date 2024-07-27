Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 13,709 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Freshpet worth $540,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $117.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average is $111.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.