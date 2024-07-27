Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,903 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,403,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of RH worth $488,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.79.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $280.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.51. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

